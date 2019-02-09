Resources More Obituaries for Leonore Butcher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leonore Butcher

Obituary Condolences Flowers Leonore Butcher has left this world and gone to join her beloved mother, Ivis Chrisman, following her long journey (as she called it) with cancer. With her family surrounding her, she passed on the morning of January 25th. In 1984 at the age of 40, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and at the age of 60 with cancer in her lungs. She was a valiant fighter and a model of great strength to others fighting their own battles. In 1962, she married Vince Tramontano. They lived in Covina and had five children together. In 1979, they divorced and Leonore moved to South Pasadena with her mother and her two youngest twin sons. She met Russell Butcher in 1987 on the South Pasadena Little League field at the hot dog stand after bringing her twins and Russell's son to the game. Leonore and Russell were married in 1989 and a few short years later opened the Bissell House Bed & Breakfast in South Pas. With their children all married and with families of their own, Leonore and Russell moved to Lido Isle in 2007 where they have resided since. Leonore was active in LIYC, President of the Women's Club, founding member of the Prayer Group and a regular at Cheap Chicks poker games. She initiated and produced two talent showsraising funds for Wounded Warriors at Camp Pendleton, started the annual "Friendsgiving" and took up tap dancing in her late 60s. She tapped in several musicals at BCYC. She loved to travel but also enjoyed returning home. She loved to celebrate and dance and brought light into every room she entered. She had a magnetic personality that drew others to her, was non-judgmental, forgiving and radiated love. To her, kindness was effortless. As a child, Leonore attended Self Realization Fellowship in Hollywood which gave her a strong foundation for her faith throughout her life. She believed that we all have our lessons to learn and we must learn them by ourselves, at our own pace. She was a strong believer in prayer and believed that if she asked Jesus, she would receive an answer. Leonore graduated from Fullerton College as an RN and worked at White Memorial Hospital for several years. She then started her own company, LTB Consulting, preparing hospitals for their Joint Commission Surveys. They always passed. Leonore will be dearly missed, as she brought hope and love into the hearts of everyone she met. She is survived by her husband, Russell, her children, Donna MacLellan (Don), Loren Tramontano (Monique), Andrea Hanna (Nick), Chris Tramontano (Mary), Nick Tramontano (Regan), and her stepchildren, Greg Butcher, Jennifer Candland (Matt), Becky Stansbury (Trevor), and Brian Butcher (Anne). She had 28 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. If everyone on earth was like Leonore, then God's work would be done. A celebration of her life will be held at Lido Isle Yacht Club on February 16th at 2pm. All are welcome. Published in Daily Pilot on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries