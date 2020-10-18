The Carver family mourns the passing of Leroy L. Carver, Jr.
, known to many as Roy Carver, who died peacefully at his home in Lake Arrowhead on September 24, 2020. He was 95. Roy was a well-known Southern California automobile dealer and civic leader. He was a kind, friendly and profoundly decent man. To his family, he was also a loving husband, a guiding father, a proud grandfather and a role model.Roy was born on September 16, 1925 in Beverly Hills. In his always humble manner, he liked to point out that he was from the "low rent" area of Beverly Hills. He attended Beverly Vista School where he was the Student Body President and Beverly Hills High School where he was the Senior Class President and outstanding All Bay League basketball player. After graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and completed Officer Candidate School. He served as a commissioned officer on a Navy ship in the Pacific during World War II. After the war, he returned home to attend the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration in 1949. He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.Given his love of cars since early childhood, it was no surprise to his friends and family that, immediately after graduation from UCLA, he started a used car business on an empty lot in West Los Angeles. In 1955, Roy learned that General Motors was looking to appoint a Pontiac dealer in Newport Beach. Even though he was only 29, he applied and was approved for the dealership. At the time, he was the youngest General Motors car dealer in the U.S. In 1960, he added Rolls Royce and Bentley for Orange County and later for San Diego County. In 1970, he opened the first BMW dealership in Orange County. During the 1970s and 1980s, Roy Carver Rolls Royce and BMW in Newport Beach was the largest Rolls Royce dealership in the world outside of London. In 1984, he sold Roy Carver Rolls Royce and BMW to Sterling Motors. For many years, Roy served on the Board of Directors of the Motor Car Dealers Association of Orange County and was its President in 1970. In 1966, he was one of the original founders of the Hoag Hospital 552 Club in Newport Beach and served on its initial Board of Directors. Throughout his business career, and in retirement, Roy served a long list of civic and non-profit organizations. He loved his life, family, friends, community...and cars! Roy was preceded in death by his father, Leroy L. Carver, his mother Adelaide G. Enser, and his former wife, Frances H. Carver. He is survived by his wife, Edith H. Carver, his children Leroy (Roy) L. Carver, III, Elizabeth C. Adams and Claudia A. Carver; their spouses Tamara C. Carver, Albert A. Adams, Jr. and J. Keith Samuels II; and grandchildren, Alice E. Carver, Nicholas L. Carver, Albert A. Adams, III, Bentley C. Adams and Katherine E. Adams. Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hoag Hospital 552 Club in Newport Beach, Assessment and Treatment Services Center in Newport Beach, Mountain Community Hospital in Lake Arrowhead or to a charity of your choice
.