Linda Rae Hockett Hehn, age 77, longtime resident of Costa Mesa, CA passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Linda was born in Glendale, California to Joseph Dolan Hockett and Rosie Caroline Bowman Hockett on August 14, 1942. Linda and her younger sister Carole grew up in San Dimas Canyon and later moved to Glendora where Linda graduated from Glendora High School in 1960. Some of Linda's earlier jobs included secretarial work at Aerojet in Azusa and McDonell Douglas in Seal Beach. Linda married her high school sweetheart, Steven Hehn, in 1965 and after moving from Glendora to Costa Mesa in 1968, she and Steven had two children, Steven II and Jennifer. Linda had a long career working at Orange Coast College starting in the mail room in 1983 and later retiring from her position as the Visual Arts Division Coordinator after 26 years. Linda had a deep appreciation for fine art and loved working with the talented deans, instructors, and students at OCC. After earning her Associates degree (along with her son Steven) in 1994 from Orange Coast College, Linda went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Organizational Management from Vanguard University in 2000. Linda enjoyed summers at the beach, shopping, travelling and most of all spending time with her beloved grandchildren. In the 1980's, Linda became a Christian while attending South Coast Community Church in Irvine (now Mariner's Church) and continued attending there until she was physically unable. Linda is preceded in death by her father, mother, and stepfather Herbert L. Thompson. She is survived by her sister Carole Hanson of Hesperia, her children, Steven B. Hehn II of Foothill Ranch and Jennifer Hehn McIntosh of Hayden, Idaho, and her grandchildren Kaili and Tyler Hehn and Shelby, Emily, Carly, Ruby, Sophia, and Lucy McIntosh. Linda will be remembered as a loving sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed. Interment will be at Oakdale Memorial Park in Glendora, California. A memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store