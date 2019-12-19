Home

Services
Pacific View Memorial Park
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 644-2700
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mark Presbyterian Church
Newport Beach, CA
View Map
Lois Marilyn Brockmeyer


1931 - 2019
Lois Marilyn Brockmeyer Obituary
December 25, 1931 - November 25, 2019 Lois Marilyn Brockmeyer, born December 25, 1931, returned to her heavenly father on November 25, 2019. At the time of her death she was under Hospice care and surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte and Karen, and is survived by her brother John; five grandchildren; her sons, David, Douglas; and husband Richard. Celebration of life will be held at St Mark Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach, CA on January 17, 2019 at 11am. Additional details are posted on the Pacific View Mortuary website, www.pacificviewcalifornia.com
Published in Daily Pilot from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
