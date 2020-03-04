Home

POWERED BY

Louis E. "Chip" Libbey II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis E. "Chip" Libbey II Obituary
September 3, 1957 - January 25, 2020 Louis E. "Chip" Libbey, II, a long-time resident of Newport Beach passed away peacefully on January 25,2020. Chip graduated from Loyola Marymount University. He was a member of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) from 1980-2003. He was a fourth generation Californian and member of the Newport Beach community. He was an avid sailor like his father and grandparents.Chip is remembered as a dear brother, uncle, Godfather and friend to many. He is survived by his sister, Trish Gunning (Brooke), and nephew, Everett (Carly). He is predeceased by his parents, Jackie and Lou Libbey, and his nephew, Halden Gunning.A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Dr., Newport Beach, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hoag Hospital, Newport Beach, for the Jackie Libbey Cancer Fund, or Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, to the Crimson Circle Service Organization.
Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -