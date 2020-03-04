|
|
September 3, 1957 - January 25, 2020 Louis E. "Chip" Libbey, II, a long-time resident of Newport Beach passed away peacefully on January 25,2020. Chip graduated from Loyola Marymount University. He was a member of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) from 1980-2003. He was a fourth generation Californian and member of the Newport Beach community. He was an avid sailor like his father and grandparents.Chip is remembered as a dear brother, uncle, Godfather and friend to many. He is survived by his sister, Trish Gunning (Brooke), and nephew, Everett (Carly). He is predeceased by his parents, Jackie and Lou Libbey, and his nephew, Halden Gunning.A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Dr., Newport Beach, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hoag Hospital, Newport Beach, for the Jackie Libbey Cancer Fund, or Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, to the Crimson Circle Service Organization.
Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020