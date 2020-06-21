Louise Albertine Morgan was born in Los Angeles on December 8, 1921 to Ethel and Karl Morin. She and her brother, Vincent (Vee), grew up during the depression giving them a strong work ethic and loyalty to their family. Her Mother instilled in her an independence and positive attitude. Her glass was always half full.Louise graduated from South Pasadena High School where she made many friends. Louise and her friends often visited the beach, strolling the boardwalk and dancing at the Pavilion and Rendezvous Ballroom in Newport. She loved driving up to Lake Arrowhead, typically in one of her brother Vee's jalopies filled with friends. During the war Louise was one of many who worked in local factories building airplanes to support the war effort. Her mother operated a lamp shade company that also supplied and supported the military.In her twenties, Louise and her best friend Connie would support the troops by going to local dances where Louise met Lt. Ralph P. Morgan Jr. at the Palladium. They found a harmony on the dance floor. They married and had four sons: Ralph III., Lawrance, Gregory and Michael. The Morgan family moved from South Pasadena to the small town of Corona del Mar in 1958.Louise never wasted a moment. She earned a grand master ranking in bridge and played in many tournaments until she was in her nineties. She was an avid golfer and bowler winning many trophies in both sports. Louise was a proficient seamstress and made beautiful clothes for the entire family. Her "old school" perspective and values began with her Mom and were shared by her family.We'll miss her laugh, love, positivity and her own slant on life. She fiercely believed in getting back up whenever you fell down and always doing something to the best of your ability. In the jigsaw puzzle of life, we'll be missing a large piece. We loved her deeply and will cherish the many memories. Louise passed away in her sleep on Saturday May 16th of natural causes. She is preceded in death by Ralph Morgan Jr., Vee Morin (Betty Lou) and her son, Lawrance Morgan. She is survived by her sons Ralph III, Gregory and Michael, her daughter's in law Sandi, Kathy and Michele, grandchildren Jacque and Ralph IV, her two great grandchildren Crystle, Cassandra and great great grandson Noah.We count ourselves lucky to have shared Louise's life and love.



