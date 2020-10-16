Loy "John" Freiberger Johnston's journey began on October 16, 1930 and ended peacefully in his home on March 25, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.



Born in Glendale, CA., he was the son of Loy and Lottie Johnston. He spent his childhood in Arcadia with his older sister Esther, tending to chickens, goats, dogs and horses across his family's land. He left high school early to join the United States Navy, but not before getting stranded in Jackson Hole Wyoming on a summer road trip with his good buddy and having to wash dishes in town after their car broke down hitting a horse. Stationed in Miramar, CA and Japan, he worked on propeller aircraft as an Aviation Machinist Mate Petty Officer, 2nd class during the Korean War and played on his division's football team.He returned stateside to work on boats in Newport Harbor, near a stretch of dunes he often camped at in his youth during their trolly trips down south for "Bal Week" on Balboa Peninsula. He also raced cross country motorcycles. One day he spotted an extra trailer hitch on his best friend Leroy's little sister's car and met his wife, Gettie "Joni" Elwanda Johnston. He needed the hitch to tow his motorcycle to a race in the desert so he asked her to come along (then started the race with her keys still in his pocket). He attended night school to become a plumber while still working for the phone company to support his new family. A union man, he did not miss a day of work. He even worked a half day on their wedding day. They bought their first house in

Costa Mesa

in 1957.



In the backyard of that house he laid the groundwork for a pool and surrounded it with Palos Verdes stone that their three children would grow up in. He and Joni were avid members of the Newport Beach Tennis Club, Newport Beach Country Club, Costa Mesa Country Club and The Crossing Church, where they met many lifelong friends. His semi-retirement was spent barbequing for his family and friends, occasionally swapping a spatula for a ping pong paddle during one of their lively pool parties. He also spent that time doing day jobs around town and raising his grandchildren. He and Joni loved traveling to Maui to visit their son and snorkel with the sea turtles. The rest of his time was spent doing projects around the house, using his very green thumb to upkeep a beautiful garden for his wife, and golfing all over the country with her. They were married for 59 years.He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Joni, and his son, Jack "JEB" Boyd.



He is survived by his daughter, Jill Gracia (Johnston) of Costa Mesa, son, Scott Johnston (Evelyn) of Maui, two grandchildren, Michael Gracia of San Diego and Meghan Springer (Chris), and three great grandsons of Maui, as well as nieces and nephews who will spend the rest of their lives chasing the legacy of the hardest-working, humblest man they have ever met.



Soft-spoken and with calloused hands, he loved with his actions as much as with his words. He always had a glint in his eye and an appreciation for the little things. To him, nothing was better than a burger and diet coke in his own backyarda man truly content and with a second to spare for anyone who needed him. He made right and wrong seem simple and treated everyone he met with kindness and respect. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held in the near future when is it safe to gather and travel again.



