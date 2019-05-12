December 18, 1949 - April 25, 2019 After an extended illness, Marc Caven Schryer, Sr. died peacefully April 25, 2019 at Los Alamitos Medical Center, at age 69. He was born December 18, 1949, in the rain , at St. Joseph's Hospital in Orange. He graduated from Estancia High School in Costa Mesa, then went on to Oregon State University, OCC, and UCI, where he also contributed bruises to the Rugby team.Marc was an avid, lifelong sailor, he particularly enjoyed both racing and race management. He also enjoyed teaching sailing to beginning sailors, youngsters from several of the local yacht clubs, including Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club and Newport Harbor Yacht Club, where he worked with the junior sailing programs. In fact, BCYC was the location of his wedding reception to Cathleen Wilke, who unfortunately preceded him in death.As a member of Los Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, he was especially active in the club's racing program, serving on many committees running the club's ventures, including local, national, and international regattas. Marc was a SAILOR, with salt water in his veins, instead of blood.He was a singular man of strong character and determination. His stories about sailing, his younger years, his family and his successes and failures were often legendary epics that told stories of the accomplishments of a great man in pursuit of the light and what is right.Marc was preceded in death by his father, Ronald R. Schryer, a Math Instructor at OCC, and his sister, Leslie C. Schryer, a Special Ed teacher in Bakersfield. However, he is survived by his son, Marc C. Schryer, Jr., a writer and teacher, of Garden Grove, and his mother, Patricia J. Schryer, a biochemist, of Bakersfield. Published in Daily Pilot on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary