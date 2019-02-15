Marianne Hess of Newport Beach passed away peacefully at home after a short bout with cancer. She was born in 1935 to John and Martha Deal (Johantgen) in Indianapolis, Indiana. Marianne graduated with an RN degree from Good Samaritan College of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio. Prior to her graduation she met George Hess at a party where he was playing the piano with Xavier University's glee club. They married in 1957 and went on to live in 7 different states before settling down for good in Newport Beach in 1970. Marianne's greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family and supporting their lives. She was the centerpiece of a loving home where four generations regularly gathered throughout the year. Though devoted to all of her children, Marianne had a very special relationship with her daughter Karen, and she cherished their special bond. She was very active with many interests: she loved reading, animals, gardening, and competing in a good game of Scrabble or cards. As an Indiana Hoosier she was passionate about sports, attended countless sporting events to watch her kids and grandkids compete, coached her daughter Megan's softball team, and cheered on the Dodgers and Lakers. She also loved travel, including trips around the world and her personal favorite Ireland, where she enjoyed sipping a Guinness to live Irish music and tracing her family roots. She was committed to contributing to the lives of others. She was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Angels parish where she taught children's Bible study. Marianne sent gift packages to her nephew when he served in Iraq (USMC), which she expanded into a non-profit organization that delivered care packages to soldiers stationed abroad. Marianne is survived by her loving husband George, her 9 children (Jeanne, Mary, Dave, Dan, Mike, Rob, Karen, Tom and Megan), 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, her sister Martha Williams and brother Mike Deal. She is reunited in heaven with her parents, her brother Frank and her first daughter Mary Ellen who died at birth. Her loving support, patience, generosity and her warm smile and laughter will be remembered by all who knew her, and our world will shine a little less brightly without her. Please join us to celebrate Marianne's life on Monday, Feb. 18 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady Queen of Angels (OLQA) Catholic Church located at 2100 Mar Vista Dr., Newport Beach, CA 92660. A reception will follow immediately at the OLQA Parish Hall. Burial will be a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers the family appreciates donations in Marianne's honor to Project Independence (www.proindependence.org). Published in Daily Pilot from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary