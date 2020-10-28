Marilyn, a resident ofNewport Beachsince 1961, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Glendale, California to Marie Dantuma White and Willard Lewis Karl White, her heart of gold and movie-star looks were eclipsed only by her radiant smile and ever-positive attitude.Marilyn was welcoming and kind, with a magnetic personality and hilarious sense of humor that attracted people to her wherever she went. From traveling to the corners of the world, hosting unforgettable parties at her home on Evening Star Lane in Dover Shores or The Springs, Rancho Mirage, Marilyn was born with an unquenchable zeal for life. She was grateful for each and every moment on this earth, which led her to her signature term, "perfect." Everything was always perfect in her world.Marilyn graduated top of her class from La Sierra Academy and College, where she soon after married the love of her life, Dr. Royal D. Tucker(deceased 2017), and became a medical lab technician. However, her favorite role in life was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. And wow was she amazing at it!She will be greatly missed by her three daughters, Patti (Billy) O'Desky of Newport Beach, Joni (Rusty) Sherwood of Colorado and Cathi (Jim) Bledsoe of Newport Coast; grandchildren, Aly O'Desky, Charley O'Desky (Zulekha), Mark Sherwood (Emily), May Engelstad (Jeff), Mazie Suliman (Joe) and Piper Bledsoe (fiance' Sean Heitzler), as well as great grandsons, Teddy Engelstad, Enzo Sherwood and Francis Suliman.A small gathering of family and friends celebrated Marilyn's life on October 1, just as she would have wanted with yellow flowers everywhere, guests wearing bright colors, and many, many laughs.For her final act, Marilyn donated her body to Loma Linda University Health for research to eradicate Multiple Sclerosis, a disease she was diagnosed with at the age of 53. Should you wish to honor her memory, the family suggests a gift to the Race to Erase MS by contacting Liz Seares (310)440-4842 or Loma Linda University Health, MS Research, by contacting Regina or Emily in Philanthropy (909)558-5010.