Marilyn "Mimi" Woods MacGowan was born in Hollywood, California on August 27, 1928 to Julia and George Woods. She and her younger brother George grew up in Hollywood during the Depression, having happy childhoods full of family and friends. Her younger brother George gave Marilyn her nickname "Mimi", and that is how she was known by friends and family. Marilyn's father was an attorney practicing in Hollywood, having been in banking prior to the Depression. Marilyn graduated from Hollywood High School, where she was a good student and socially active, including serving as President of the prestigious JA Club. Following high school, she went to UCLA and joined the Delta Gamma sorority. Starting around 1938-39, Marilyn spent summer days at her parent's beach house on Balboa Island, sailing, swimming, dating and dancing. It was on Balboa Island that she met her future husband, Bill MacGowan. They had spotted each other at the beach, before being introduced. Marilyn had seen Bill playing with some young children, and thought "that's just the kind of guy I want to marry". Bill had seen Marilyn in her black bathing suit, and was also impressed. Bill arranged with a neighbor to introduce them, and they spent the next 12 hours on a long first date that included sailing, dancing, dinner, and a motor boat ride in the ocean. Shockingly, at the end of the date, Bill asked Marilyn to marry him, and just as shockingly, she accepted! This was really out of character for both, who had dated a lot and were not prone to rash decisions. But it truly was love at first sight, as evidenced by their long and happy 52 year marriage. After Marilyn graduated from UCLA, and Bill from USC, they moved to an apartment on Balboa Island, and Marilyn taught at the newly built Harper Elementary School in Costa Mesa, teaching third grade. Marilyn's younger sister Julie was born during this time, and the two sisters enjoyed a very special relationship and love. After a couple of years, Bill and Marilyn saved and bought their first house in Encino, California, where their daughter Ann was born, and Marilyn transitioned to being a homemaker. After several years, they moved to a new home in Rossmoor in Los Alamitos, California where their son William III (Billy) was born. In 1962, Bill joined Sperry Rand in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the family moved to Utah for several years before finally moving back to Newport Beach. Bill and Marilyn bought their house in Eastbluff on the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and the MacGowan family was the first family to move into the new Eastbluff development, in 1964. Marilyn lived in this house, with the beautiful views of the Back Bay, for 56 years. While busy raising her two children, Marilyn also became active in the Christian Science church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Investment Club, Book Club, and at the Laguna Beach Pageant of the Masters, where she served as Casting Director for several years. She also served for a year as President of the Claremont McKenna College Mother's Club. Bill and Marilyn traveled extensively all of their marriage, but developed a special love for the island of Kauai, where they would visit each year. They made many friends on the island, and their favorite activity was swimming at Poipu Beach. Marilyn served as the family historian for the extended MacGowan/Woods families, and helped sustain the "Christmas Funnies" tradition, which had started in the 1890's. The "Funnies" involved family members writing funny poems and giving humorous gifts to each other. This family tradition is now well over 120 years old. People describe Marilyn as fun, happy, smart, outgoing, with a great sense of humor. She loved music (she played the piano and flute), reading and the study of religion. Marilyn was a wonderful caregiver for husband Bill, who gradually grew frail after his long career in aerospace, and then carried on courageously for 18 years after his passing, although she missed him every day. Marilyn passed away, peacefully, at home, in her 91st year on June 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, and was interned at Pacific Memorial Park next to her husband Bill. She is survived by her daughter Ann Marilyn MacGowan, son William Nelson MacGowan III, daughter in law Angela Gayle MacGowan, grandchildren William Nelson MacGowan IV and Amalie Julia MacGowan, sister Julia Catherine Kugel , brother in law Richard Roy Kugel, sister in law Barbara Scott Woods, and many nieces and nephews in the Kugel, Bridge, Woods, and Sigband families. She was greatly loved by her family, and cherished by her friends. She will be greatly missed.