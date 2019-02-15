Resources More Obituaries for Mary Rouse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Acker Rouse

February 18, 1930 - February 2, 2019 Mary Francis Acker was born to William and Francis Acker in Santa Monica, Ca. She grew up in Whittier and graduated from Whittier High School in 1947. Mary was a song leader and very active in numerous school activities. She made life long friends from Whittier and stayed in touch with many of them over the years. Mary graduated from UCLA in 1951 as a physical education major. She married Glen Askew shortly after graduation and later had a son Kevin and daughter Susanne eight years later. Mary taught high school in Santa Monica and later in the Newport Mesa School District. She earned her Masters Degree from Cal State University Fullerton in counseling and guidance.Mary loved teaching all of the sports as well as dance classes. Her last teaching assignment was at Downey High School in the deaf and hard of hearing special education program where she had to use sign language to communicate. Mary learned that skill on the job with the aid of an interpreter. She often made the wrong sign which created lots of laughter from her girls and other teachers.Mary passed away very peacefully in her own bed in Corona del Mar to join the waiting angels in heaven. She battled Alzheimers for 13 years and was lovingly cared for almost 6 years by her caregiver/cook, Yolle. Mary was also attended to by the wonderful doctors, nurses and aids from Care Choices Hospice of Irvine. She had a very contagious smile which endeared her to everyone whom met her.Mary met her future husband, Ken Rouse at Little Corona Beach where he was the lifeguard supervisor and Estancia High School Teacher, then got married in 1976. They enjoyed most activities together including: body surfing, snorkeling, tennis, back packing the Sierra, snow skiing, hiking, and sailing. Mary also loved traveling with Ken to Europe, Israel, Africa, Alaska and many states in the US. They were married for 43 adventure filled years.Mary woke up every morning with a smile when Yolle would say "good morning sunshine" then her day would begin. She was a very strong willed lady that lived her life with joy and enthusiasm. A very strong faith in our God kept her positive throughout her life. She completed 8 years of Bible Study Fellowship and read her bible most days. Mariners Church was a great source of worship as well as fellowship with many wonderful friends. She was surrounded by her family and friends until her last breath.Mary is survived by her husband Ken, son Kevin, and daughter Susanne, and granddaughters Kristen and Lauren Livingston. Mary Francis will be greatly missed by all and is now in Gods loving care forever.A celebration of life and memorial service may be planned for the future. Published in Daily Pilot on Feb. 15, 2019