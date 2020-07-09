Mary Jalila Courdy Devlin, 98, passed away on June 30, 2020, peacefully at her home in Costa Mesa, California. She was cared for by her husband Joseph Devlin, her daughter and son-in-law Laura and Michael Coaty, as well as her son and daughter-in-law John and Lori Courdy. The family was blessed with the assistance of Sea Crest hospice and an excellent caregiver, Jonathan Tolosa.Mary was born in Pawtuckett, Rhode Island in 1922 to George Beyrouty and Bertha Altongy who had emigrated from Aleppo, Syria. One of four children, she was close to her sister Ameline and brothers Raymond and Elias who predeceased her and whom she helped care for. Mary met her future husband, George Courdy, at a USO dance during WW II. They were married for 32 years and raised three wonderful children, Charlotte, John and Laura who went on to give her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mary had unlimited and unconditional love and affection for her entire family, but nothing brought her greater joy in her final months than the arrival of her two great-granddaughters.Our thoroughly modern Mary was fiercely independent and started her own successful lampshade manufacturing and retail businesses when she was in her fifties. She enjoyed many years of single life until she fell in love with her widowed neighbor, Joseph Devlin, whom she wed at the age of 87. Until her mid-90's, Mary & Joseph walked to the local Starbucks (they referred to as "the porch") to enjoy a coffee with their dear friends each and every day.Mary had a zest for living life to its fullest and with style. She was an outstanding cook of both Syrian and American food. She was a master seamstress and loved art, the theater, traveling, volunteering, and entertaining. After retiring in her 80's, Mary developed a passion for Texas Hold'em poker which served as an outlet for her competitive and some would say "impish" nature. Nothing brightened her day more than badly beating one of her senior pals on the "River" (final card).Wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, businesswoman, friend; Mary, with her determination, work ethic, incredible energy, and willingness to take risks, has served as an example and inspiration for her friends and loved ones.Mary bravely survived a bout with cancer in her late 80's, therefore in lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation or to her beloved local church, Christ Our Savior Catholic Parish, 2000 West Alton Santa Ana, CA 92704. Mary will be laid to rest in a private interment at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach, California. Due to COVID-19, services will be delayed until it is safe for large group gatherings. May she rest in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store