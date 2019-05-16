August 21, 1938 - May 1, 2019 Mary Hobbs Boag joined our Heavenly Father on May 1, 2019. She was the eldest daughter of Joseph Stanley and Mary Magdalen Hobbs; born on August 21, 1938. She joined her husband who has been gone for 31 years and their son, Wayne Jr. Our family was blessed to have her with us for 80 years. She leaves behind her four children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two younger brothers, Joseph and Michael. She was active with her family, church, and community and will be greatly missed.Her Rosary will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at 6:30pm at St John the Baptist Catholic Church at 1015 Baker Street in Costa Mesa. Her Funeral Mass is on Friday, May 17 at 10:00am at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, followed by a Graveside Service at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:31pm at 22495 Van Buren Boulevard in Riverside.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to City of Hope Hospital which holds a special place in her heart for the loving care they provided her husband. O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300 www.oconnormortuary.com Published in Daily Pilot on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary