September 22, 1931 - April 27, 2019 Maurice Walsh, "Big Mo", 87, of Newport Beach, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his beloved family.He is survived by the "love of his life" Elaine Lyman with whom he shared a magical, loving relationship for 37 years. He also leaves behind his children, Sean Walsh, Schellie Walsh and C.C. Walsh, his grandson, Jonathon Curci, his sisters, Eva Ash and Joan Keogh; as well as many nieces, nephews and loved ones.He was born on September 22, 1931 in Dublin, Ireland to Michael and Mary Walsh. In his early 20's he left to explore the world by boat and ended up in Newport Beach where he decided to plant roots. He worked in the marine industry his entire life and he loved sailing. His other passion was rugby and he co-founded the Back Bay Rugby Club in Newport Beach. He is known for his kind heart, happy demeanor, bright smile, spicy jokes and his iconic Reyn Spooner shirtswhich he would kindly give off his back to anyone in need. He left this world a much better place for being here and is now with the Lord.Services will be held on Friday, May 3 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 1441 W. Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach with a reception immediately following at Sabatino's. Graveside services will be at 3:00 pm at Pacific View. Published in Daily Pilot from May 1 to May 3, 2019