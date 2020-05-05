Melissa (Pat) Hoose, long time resident of Newport Beach, California, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 80. Melissa was born in Abilene, Texas, and moved to Laguna Beach, California, as a young girl. Melissa met and married the love of her life Clinton M. Hoose Jr. (who decided he liked the name Pat better) in 1955. Pat was involved with the Newport Beach Children's Theater Guild and Newport Beach Assistance League. She owned Quarter Horses and won many Championship Amateur Owner Stock Horse events over the years. Pat was an avid golfer. She loved to golf at both Newport Beach Country Club and Lake Arrowhead Country Club where Pat and Clint owned a second home. Pat is survived by her children, Clint III (Barbara), Michael (Lisa) and Melinda (Michael) Wheeler, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. No services are planned.



