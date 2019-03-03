|
|
Dan was born March 12, 1922 in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and passed on February 5, 2019. He was a resident of Newport Beach for 65 years. After graduating from Case Institute of Technology, he was employed by Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica. As a designer of aircraft components he joined J.C. Carter Company in Costa Mesa and later served as President. With offices in the U.K. and Japan, he enjoyed many important and lasting friendships. Dan was a charter member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Hoag Hospital 552 Club, Big Canyon Country Club, and Balboa Yacht Club. Dan is survived by his wife, Betty, to whom he was married 73 years. Loving father to Suzanne DeMarks and Debra Mullin. He was preceded in death by his son, Dr. David Kilmer. Treasured Grandpa to Peter and Sarah Mullin, and Taryn, Ryan, Matthew and Anna Kilmer. His life was celebrated by his family on February 16, 2019.
Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019