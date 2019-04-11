Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM UCI's University Club Resources More Obituaries for Merritt Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Merritt Lee Johnson

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Merritt died from complications of pneumonia, passing away peacefully at his home surrounded by family with his favorite Paul Desmond album spinning on his turntable. Merritt was a lifelong Californian, born in San Jose, graduated from Lincoln High School, and majored in speech and drama at Stanford. Merritt worked as Director of Guest Relations at CBS Television City in LA then turned to radio becoming one of the early FM DJs, first at KBIQ in Hollywood. During this time he met the love of his life, Jeanne; they were married in 1960. They lived in Malibu before heading to Santa Maria where Merritt launched KEYM-FM before returning to LA as Station Manager and on-air personality for KSFV-FM. In 1963 he joined the United Way in LA for what would become a career in fundraising spanning more than 3 decades. In 1970 Merritt was selected to launch United Way of Orange County. The family moved to Newport Beach and Merritt's leadership grew the organization from 3 employees to more than 50. During his 26 years as Executive Director and President, donations increased nearly ten-fold. Giving was an integral part of his personal life as well, he made substantial contributions through the Alexis DeTocqueville Society and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Merritt was a gifted public speaker and creative thinker. He taught leadership skills and team building for the United Way of American, UC Irvine extension classes, and the staff at Jeanne's school, Lincoln Elementary in CdM. Retirement gave him the opportunity to follow his life's passions love of writing, videography and wildlife. He created two movies narrated by his granddaughter, Logan, "E is for Elephant" and "B is for Bunch" both recognized for their excellence by the International Wildlife Film Festival. Merritt was a skilled negotiator and a kind soul, often referred to as the "Wonder Worker." His sense of humor, integrity and unwavering moral compass guided him through a life well lived and inspired his family and friends to follow his lead. Most important to Merritt was family and his lifelong love affair with Jeanne. Other family members include their children, Chris and Carolyn; daughter-in-law Barbara; son-in-law Kevin; grandchildren Anna, Lily, Logan and Griffin; his sister Ruth Sparks; and nephews Gary, Greg and Grant Amaral. He was preceded in death by his parents Esther and H. Raymond Johnson. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, April 13, at 1pm at UCI's University Club. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in memory of Merritt Johnson at sandiegozoo.org/memorial. Published in Daily Pilot on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries