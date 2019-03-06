Michael F. Browning, November 27, 1933 Phoenix, Arizona, passed March 1, 2019 Newport Beach. In 1942 his family was in the Philippines (his father was a mining engineer) when the Japanese invaded and interned thousands of Americans. Mike, his brother and mom were held in Santo Tomas, a civilian prison camp in Manila. His father was held in a military prison camp. He and his mom and brother were liberated in 1945, but his father was killed. Graduated University of Arizona, a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He joined the Air Force, stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base in Marin County. He met Sheila in Sausalito and they married in 1959. He started in commercial real estate with Pacific Mutual, then Coldwell Banker, Stonebridge (with Charles Smith), Troy Equities and Investment, Bentall, and finally Uni-Med Realty Advisors (with Douglas Owen). He served as Bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Newport and Irvine. Known for his integrity and his willingness to help anyone in need of help, Mike was of service to countless individuals and families, both in his role as Bishop and in his private life. His sense of humor was his calling card and a source of joy and laughter to all he came across. A decades-long member of the Newport Beach Athletic Club, he was an avid racquetball player. He also loved playing Cribbage, which he learned in the internment camp, and card games of all types. Served as a chaplain in the NBPD. Survived by wife Sheila, children Michael Jr. (Denise), Jenifer (Lance), Robert (Michelle), and Elizabeth (Joe) and nine grandchildren. Predeceased by father Horace B. Browning (1945), mother Mary Louise Thompson (1990), and brother William D. Browning (2008). Burial at Pacific View Memorial Park. Memorial service Friday, March 8, 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2150 Bonita Canyon Drive, Newport Beach. Mosiah 2:17 Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary