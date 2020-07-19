Nancy Acone

Graduate of Western Illinois, Nancy moved to Sacramento in the late 50s. She met her husband Paul when he mistakenly received her mail and were married for 56 years. They moved to Newport Beach in the late 60s. She was the head librarian at Estancia and, later, Buena Park High School. Nancy demonstrated and was admired for her unconditional love in how she took care of her gravely ill husband. She gave back to the community, volunteering at OLQA, Oasis and Friends of the Library. Her interests were shopping (only the sales!) accompanied by her best friend Pat, books, puzzles, games, quilting, pop culture and staying active. Along with her husband, they instilled the importance of church and faith in their children. She stayed close to her sisters Sally and Marilyn and her nieces Vicki, Pam and Teri. Nancy was highly involved with her grandkids Abby, Katie, Ben, Hunter and Tanner, being their biggest cheerleader at all their events. Their home was the annual vacation destination for their families and the place of much joy. She is survived by her sons Adam and Jon, daughters-in-law Judy and Alison and her five grandchildren. An outdoor funeral mass will be held on July 24th at 1:00 PM at Our Lady Queen of the Angels Church.



