Nancy Daigh Lester passed away at home surrounded by family on January 5, 2020. Born June 8, 1951, she is survived by her two sons, Kelly and Cameron, her two grandchildren, Molly and Maverick, and her sisters and nieces and nephews. A lifetime resident of the Newport-Mesa area, Nancy taught elementary school for over thirty years marking most of her tenure beside the boardwalk at Newport Elementary. She made her mark over countless generations of her Lester's Learners. Nancy loved travel and the outdoors and had a special affinity for the ocean and for whales. As a voracious reader it was rare to find her without a good book in her hands. In her retirement Nancy took to cooking and poured through cookbooks and recipes at breakneck speeds. As soon as they entered the world her new focus became her two grandchildren. Nancy was a devoted grandmother and shamelessly spoiled her grandbabies. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 16th at 3:30 pm at St. Andrew's, 600 St. Andrews Road, Newport Beach, CA 92663. Following the Celebration we will have a reception at Nancy's home. We have created The Nancy Lester Memorial Science Grant. Donations will go to Newport-Mesa teachers in a science-focused grant. In lieu of flowers, and in regards to Nancy's love for science and education, the family requests donations be made to this grant via NMSF in Honor of Nancy Lester, PO Box 1368, Newport Beach, CA 92659. Donations will also be accepted at the Celebration of Life and at the Reception.
Published in Daily Pilot from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020