Nancy Jane Broughten died March 18 in the Villas at Saratoga (formerly Our Lady of Fatima). Nancy died 3 days short of her 95th birthday. She is survived by her daughter Judy Clifford, her son-in-law Phil and her grandson Nick Clifford. Her daughter Jill Hygelund and her son-in-law Chris and her grandson John Hygelund, and her daughter-in-law Melissa and her granddaughter Anna Christine. Her youngest daughter, Jina Scott, preceded her in death, leaving a grandson Myles Saunders. Nancy was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 22, 1924 to Maxine Haldy Paton and James Russell Paton. She lived with her grandparents Dr. William and Emagene Haldy until 1937 when she moved to Los Angeles to live with her mother and stepfather James McKinley. She attended North Hollywood High School and attended Oregon State University in Eugene, Oregon. Mother married John Landon Broughten in 1943 in Annapolis, Maryland, before her husband shipped off to the Pacific to serve in World War II as captain of PT Boat (nicknamed Slim) after his wife Nancy. Nancy was a model for most of her life appearing in many society events. She appeared in many articles in the fashion section of the Daily Pilot and the Bay Window magazine for the Balboa Bay Club during the '50s, '60s and '70s. Her grandparents, Dr. Haldy, was one of the first members of the Balboa Bay Club. Her memorial is being planned but no date is set at this time. Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019