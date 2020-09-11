1/
Patricia Eileen McClarty
On Friday, August 28, 2020, Patricia Eileen McClarty
, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 61. "Trish" was born on February 2, 1959, in Houston, Texas, to John Reed (Jack) McClarty and Martha Nell (Myers) McClarty. The family moved to California in 1963, and was joined by Trish's sister Melissa (McClarty) Hanle in 1964. The family has resided in
Newport Beach
since 1971. Trish attended Newport Harbor High School and Orange Coast College.Trish was a kind, creative and gentle soul. She was an avid photographer. She chronicled many gatherings of the McClarty family and friends, and the childhood years of her beloved nephews, Jack and Tommy, and niece, Alison. Trish was a great cook, and her Christmas popovers will never be equaled. She was a thoughtful gift-giver, including many that she made by hand. Trish also had a great spirit and sense of humor.Trish is survived by her mother Martha, sister Melissa, brother-in-law Steve Hanle, and her nephews and niece, all of whom will miss her so much, as will her many friends and extended family.In lieu of flowers, please donate in the name of Patricia McClarty to a favorite charity or to one of hers:

https://adopt-us.whales.org/

Published in Daily Pilot on Sep. 11, 2020.
