May 16, 1926 - February 20, 2019 Patricia Spooner was born in El Paso, Texas on May 16, 1926. She spent her childhood in Denver, Colorado. While attending UCLA at the age of 17 (and majoring in economics!), she met her college sweetheart Bob Spooner. Bob and Pat were married for 51 beautiful years. They had four children, Barbie, Leslie, Bobby, and Tom. They raised their family in Pacific Palisades and Newport Beach.Bob and Pat loved to water ski, snow ski, golf, and travel. They built a beautiful home at Lake Almanor. Pat loved cards, especially bridge games with her buddies. After her dear husband Bob passed away, she had a second opportunity for a wonderful marriage to George Shaw.Pat was thoughtful, loving, and kind to the very end. She was truly interested and engaged with everyone she met. Her greatest gift was making her family and friends feel special and loved.Pat was predeceased by her loving husband Bob, her adoring sons Bobby and Tom, and her darling grandchildren Tracy and Jay Egan. Surviving Pat are her daughters Barbie Egan and Leslie Monroe, son in law Gary Monroe, daughter in law Katherine Spooner, and six well loved grandchildren Lauren (Tim), Kelly, Bob, and Jack Monroe, and Callie and Robbie Spooner, and her great grandson Leo. Wendy, Juan, Rosa, and their families, we thank you for being a part of Pat's family, too.Services will be held on March 16 at 11:00 at Corona del Mar Community Church, 611 Heliotrope, Corona del Mar. A reception will be immediately following. Published in Daily Pilot from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary