Peter Grenville Temple, formerly of Corona del Mar, died peacefully on December 11, 2019 in Ogden, Utah, at age 89. Peter was born in 1930 in Los Angeles to Truman and Marjorie Temple. He graduated from Claremont Men's College in 1953 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After a career in the sailboat manufacturing business, Peter and his wife Mary settled in Laguna Niguel, California, where they enjoyed their retirement together. They moved to Ogden, Utah, in 2013 to be closer to their son Eric Temple. Peter was predeceased by his wife Mary and is survived by his sons John Temple (Jennifer) and Eric Temple (Myrene) and by his five grandchildren, William Temple (Momoko) of Singapore, Scott Temple (Hadley) of Salt Lake City, Robin Temple of St. Johns, Newfoundland, Emily Temple of Portland, Oregon and Jack Temple of La Caada-Flintridge. No memorial service is planned.
Published in Daily Pilot from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020