



December 3, 1928 - October 11, 2020 After a long struggle with dementia, Phyllis Ann Steckler Weinberg

, age 91, of Arlington, VA & Newport Beach, CA, passed away peacefully with her daughter Kathy Molina, son-in-law Guy Molina & granddaughter Tamara Molina by her side. She Is also survived by her grandson LCDR Ari Molina, his wife Shari & her 3 great-grandchildren Mattix, Ben & Jaxon. A unique individual & lifelong artist, she enjoyed dancing, astronomy, & gardening, & doted on her grandchildren. She is now at rest with her animals. Remembrance pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store