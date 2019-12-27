|
Phyllis Jacobs died on Thanksgiving Day in Palo Alto at the age of 92. She was a wife, mother and grandmother, a community leader, a world traveler, a gardener and a mensch. She was born Phyllis Leaf on May 10, 1927 in Chicago, the daughter of Sol and Bertha Leaf, who'd emigrated from Russia as children, and the younger sister of Marshall Leaf. It was a happy childhood: Her father owned a candy company. She later said he was "the inventor of the modern malted milk ball (Whoppers)." In 1948, Phyllis earned a degree in English at the University of Michigan, where she led her sorority, Sigma Delta Tau. She married Alan J. Jacobs in 1949. Other men had proposed, but he was the one who made her laugh. As he built a career in advertising at Bozell & Jacobs, she raised their four children in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago. She was active in the League of Women Voters, Lakeside Congregation for Reform Judaism, the PTA, Girl Scouts, the Human Relations Commission and other groups. She earned a master's in education at National College of Education and volunteered at a school for disabled children; in later years, she was a literacy tutor for adult immigrants. Alan and Phyllis moved to Newport Beach, California, in 1972, where they joined the Society for Humanistic Judaism and became leaders of the Pacific Community of Cultural Jews. They also were active in the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and the Baroque Festival of Orange County. They enjoyed sailing and spending time with family and friends at "the beach house." (It was a trailer.) As bridge players, Alan and Phyllis won the Big Canyon Country Club rotating trophy for so many years in a row, that they were told to just keep it. They traveled to many places in Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India and Central America, often making new friends on Stanford Alumni Association trips. An energetic gardener, Phyllis created a beautiful rose garden. After her husband had a heart attack in his 50s, she devoted herself to his health. (His father had died at 57; he lived to 83.) After his death in 2006, she carried on in Newport Beach until moving to Palo Alto in 2013 to be near her daughters. Her older son, Peter Jacobs, died in 1998. She is survived by her children, Peggy (Rich Richardson), Joanne (John Wakerly) and David (Lisa), and her grandchildren, Allison Hunter, Alan and Lee Richardson and Virginia, Capella and Christopher Jacobs. A memorial is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 19 at 11:30 am at Etz Chayim, 4161 Alma St., Palo Alto.
Published in Daily Pilot from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019