Rae Jean Ryan of Corona del Mar, CA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 9, 2019 surrounded by her family and pets. Rae Jean was born on December 8, 1943 in Evansville, IN, to parents Raymond John Ryan and Helen Kelly Ryan, who both preceded her in death. Rae Jean is survived by her adoring children and grandchildren: W. Ryan Hurst and his wife Kelley Hurst and their daughters, Helen Caroline and Olivia Hurst, and Kelly Ryan and her husband Robert Begland and their sons, Hugh, Kyle and Evan Begland. Rae Jean is also survived by her faithful companion of 10 years, her rescue dog, Ragsy Ryan. Rae Jean graduated from Memorial High School in Evansville, IN. She attended Indiana University (Bloomington) and graduated from the University of California Irvine and Western State Law School. Rae Jean was an avid reader. She loved to travel with her friends and family and loved all of God's creatures especially dogs and horses. She supported the arts through her involvement with Angels for the Performing Arts and Orange County Museum of Art Visionaries. She was also involved with the Children's Home Society of Orange County for many years. For the final few years of her life, Rae Jean was actively involved with Alcoholics Anonymous. Rae Jean's family will be having a private ceremony to celebrate her life in Indianapolis and in Corona del Mar. In lieu of flowers, the family of Rae Jean requests donations be made to the IU Simon Cancer Center for liver cancer. Please make memorial gifts payable to IU Foundation/Liver Cancer Research. Please indicate "In memory of Rae Jean Ryan" on your gift. Mail to: IU Simon Cancer Center, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan Carmel of Carmel, Indiana.
Published in Daily Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019