Randal (Randy) Laird Stabler left this world too soon on November 16, 2018, surrounded by his children and sisters following a sudden brain hemorrhage. He approached life with kindness to all, especially his family, and will be fondly remembered for his adventurous, free spirit. One of 3 children of Bill and Bobbie Stabler, he was born and raised in Newport Beach, CA, always loving the ocean & surfing, the mountains & skiing, and all the places in-between where he biked, hiked and skateboarded. While raising his family, he forged a life as a chef in Taos, NM, beginning at the Hotel St. Bernard. He then moved to Newport Beach to support his growing household and successfully worked in marketing petroleum products for Sta-Lube, Inc., which took him to South America, the Middle East and Asia, which fed his passion for travel that he also instilled in his children. He continued working independently in the petroleum industry in Hong Kong and Macau with his family. Most recently, he returned to the kitchen as a chef for banquet venues in San Diego, while enjoying the beaches, waves, and warm weather. He was an avid reader and listener of NPR radio, always passing along impressions and thoughts about the information he was acquiring and critiquing. His family and friends are missing his cheerful, inquisitive nature, but keeping him in their thoughts and hearts. He leaves behind his six children, Chamise Broucek (Charlie), Mischa Wilson (Luke), Mackenzie Stabler, Alex Stabler, Kenya Stabler, and Eli Stabler; his two sisters, Linda Stabler-Talty (Peter) and Lauren Stabler Johnson; as well as grandchildren Will, Ellie, & Mollie Broucek, and Delaney & Mason Wilson; nieces Kiersten Robertson, Alexandra & Seton Talty; and nephew Shawn Johnson. The family will celebrate Randy's life in a private ceremony at San Onofre, and friends may honor his memory with a contribution to the Surfrider Foundation. Published in Daily Pilot on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary