|
|
It is with bittersweet hearts that we announce the passing of Mike Healey. After four months of struggling with several health complications, he died peacefully with his family by his side. Mike was faithful to his community and served Costa Mesa as a Police Officer and later as a Costa Mesa Water Board member. He was active in scouting and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, which recognizes scout leaders of exceptional character and distinguished service. In later years he enjoyed volunteering his time to the Free Wheelchair Mission. Mike loved his family, his church and his many friends. He enjoyed square dancing, fishing and traveling. He and spouse Patty enjoyed many overseas trips with good friends. Together with their dogs, they loved traveling across the United States in their motorhome. Mike is survived by his spouse Patty, son Jon Healey (Martha) and daughter Linda Morgan (Terry.) He has three grandchildren whom he adored, Ian Young (Roya), Charlotte Knowles (Marty), and Carver Young (Mikelle). As his family grew, he became a great-grandfather to Donovan and Gibson Young, and Edith and Alice Knowles. He is also survived by his niece, Tona Healey, nephew Charles Healey and cousin Tim Healey. A memorial service will be held on January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark Presbyterian Church, in Newport Beach, CA.
Published in Daily Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020