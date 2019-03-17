1922 - 2019 Raymond Kaster, a former resident of Huntington Beach, passed away recently at the CalVet Home in Los Angeles.Ray was born in a farmhouse at Freedom, Wisconsin in 1922, spent his early life as a member of a farming family and entered the Marine Corps in 1941. He saw intensive combat during the years 1942-1945 as a member of the "Eighth Marines" (2d Div USMC). His Marine records show (1) receipt of the Victory Medal WWII; (2) receipt of the American Defense Service Medal (for service before the attack on Pearl Harbor); (3) Receipt of the "Good Conduct Medal and One Bar"; (4) participation in the Battle of Guadalcanal; (5) participation in the Landing on Tarawa (6) participation in the Battle of Saipan; (7) participation in the Battle of Tinian; and (8) notations of "excellent" by commanding officers for "manner of performance of duty under actual combat conditions in offensive operations against enemy ... forces" in these battles. He ended his service in 1947 with the rank of Staff Sergeant.For several years after he worked as a carpenter in Wisconsin, moving to the Los Angeles area in the early 1950's where he again worked as a carpenter, this time for several decades. He joined the Pile Drivers Union, working still as a carpenter, and was at the time of his death a retired member of Local #2375.Ray is survived by his sister, Sister Eugenia Kaster of the Dominican Order in Racine, Wisconsin; his brothers, Major Stephen Kaster, USMC (Ret) of Green Bay, Wisconsin and Eugene Kaster who resides in Northern California. The family hopes to locate a son, Greg, and a daughter, Lisa. Eugene Kaster can be reached at P.O. Box 391, Lafayette, CA 94549. Burial of ashes will be scheduled for Spring in Wisconsin. Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary