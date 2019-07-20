Home

Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 644-2700
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
Richard C. (Dick) Rivett


1928 - 2019
Richard C. (Dick) Rivett Obituary
Dick Rivett, a Balboa Island resident, died on Saturday at 90. Dick was preceded in death by Carol, his wife of 58 years and survived by 3 children and their families. Dick was a WWII and Korean War veteran, had a 40-year career with Machinery Sales Co. before retiring as CEO in 1999. He and Carol were BBC early members, he spearheaded under grounding of utilities for Little Balboa Island and served on the Environmental Quality Affairs Committee (EQAC) for the City of Newport Beach. Dick had many lifelong friends, was relaxed and always had good advice. Dick was interred at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, on Friday. View his full obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Daily Pilot on July 20, 2019
