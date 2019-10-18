|
January 31, 1965 - September 30, 2019 On Monday, September 30, 2019, Richard Beauchamp Jr. passed away at age 54. Rick was born on January 31, 1965 in Newport Beach, CA to Richard and Carol (Luttrell) Beauchamp. He graduated from Corona Del Mar High School in 1983. He was a loving father to Bridget Howard and Meghan Beauchamp and his stepchildren, Edbury Enegren and Andi Deters. He was a son to a loving family, a beloved brother to David Beauchamp, and sisters Stacy Beauchamp and Christy Beauchamp. Rick never minded sitting in the middle, giving up the oceanfront room, or donating a surfboard to a friend in need. He had a generous heart and a giving spirit. He was okay with sitting in the front seat, but he preferred being the driver and dictating the next adventure. He was a lifetime surfer and traveled the world in search of waves, although he always considered the tip of Baja California his home surf zone. He was sometimes referred to as the "Mayor of Baja." Rick had hundreds of friends, and he made every friend feel like he or she was Rick's best friend. He always asked about you and never talked about himself. Rick was a leader amongst friends, a smooth operator, and navigated tricky situations with Houdini-like skills. He carried himself with an abundance of grace, steadiness, etiquette and above all a devilish sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He loved to laugh at and with family and friends.Rick was a type 1 diabetic for nearly 50 years and many of those years he spent time with young people recently diagnosed with the disease. He loved the annual Angels games with JDRF and getting to talk with young diabetics about his success living with the disease. He was very proud of the friendships and mentorships he was able to build through this program. This is just another example of how Rick was always looking out for others. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Robert Sr. And Dorothy Beauchamp and Charles Luttrell. He is survived by his children and stepchildren, Bridget, Meghan, Andi and Edbury, mother, Carol, father, Richard Sr., step-mother, Theresa, grandmother, Muriel Luttrell, brother, David, sisters, Stacy and Christy, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to JDRF.
Published in Daily Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019