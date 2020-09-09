



October 18, 1980 - August 24, 2020 On Monday, August 24, 2020, Richard Patrick Candlish

passed away at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach at age 39. His family and friends called him Rick. He was born October 18, 1980 in Long Beach, California and grew up in Costa Mesa, California. He attended The Art Institute of California and loved to prepare fabulous meals. He was a skilled tree trimmer and enjoyed being outdoors. His favorite activities included fishing, coin collecting, reading, watching movies and sports and 4X4 riding in the desert. He was an avid fan of Elvis, the Lakers and the San Francisco FortyNiners. He attended the Huntington Beach Church and was a born again believer.Rick is survived by his daughter Jordyn Ashley Candlish, by his mother and step-father Dianne and Richard Johnson, by his father and step-mother David and Melissa Candlish, by his sister and brother-in-law Jennifer and Jason Sweet, by his brother and sister-in-law Christopher and Jaime Candlish, by his uncle and aunt, Michael and Cindy Siebuhr, and four nieces, a nephew, cousins and step-siblings. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the home of Mike and Cindy Siebuhr in Costa Mesa at 4:00 PM. Donations may be sent to First Step House of Orange County {Charle Street), 2015 Charle Street, Costa Mesa 92627. (P.O. Box 1904, Costa Mesa, CA 92628) Rick will be greatly missed by his family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.



