Robbye Lee Hayne, age 91, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the middle of three children born in Tennessee. She was the widower of Richard Hayne, mother of two married daughters, Dianne and Richard Johnson and Cindy and Mike Siebuhr, grandmother to Jennifer Sweet, Christopher Candlish and Richard Candlish, and great-grandmother to Taylor and Nathan Sweet, Jordyn Candlish and Ruby, Macy, and Campbell Lee Candlish. She will be remembered as a bright shining light in our Mesa Verde neighborhood where she was lovingly known as Mimi. A celebration of her life will be held at an open house at her home on Sunday, May 5th, 2019, at 1pm. For details email [email protected]
Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019