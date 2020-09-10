Dr. Robert August Hinrichs

, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Palo Alto, CA. His wife of 66 years, Marianne Powell Hinrichs, preceded him in passing on April 1, 2019, after a brief illness. Bob and Marianne spent most of their long and happy lives in Corona del Mar, California. Bob was in private surgical practice at Hoag Hospital for many years, and served as Chief of Staff and on the hospital's Board of Directors for many years. Bob always knew that he wanted to be a surgeon, and was passionate about caring for his patients. He served on local and regional medical associations and was appointed to the California Board of Medical Quality Assurance by then Gov. Jerry Brown. Away from the hospital, Bob was an avid golfer, an accomplished bridge player, and a determined fisherman and skier. In retirement, he rekindled a boyhood avocation and assembled a world class U.S. stamp collection. Marianne dedicated her life to supporting Bob in all his endeavors and to raising their three children, Karen (64), Mark (62) and Brad (55). Together, Bob and Marianne were an inseparable presence in the medical and social communities of Newport Beach, CA.Bob and Marianne Hinrichs came to Corona del Mar from New York City. They both grew up on Long Island, New York, and met each other one hot summer night when they were home from college. Marianne majored in home economics at William Smith College, Geneva, NY, and Bob was pre-med at Amherst College, Amherst, MA. They were married on June 28, 1952, in New York City, while Bob was completing his M.D. at Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA. While he was training, Marianne worked as a cafeteria supervisor with AT&T, displaying a knack for solving problems and directing operations. Bob completed his residency in general surgery at Roosevelt Hospital in Manhattan, sub-specializing in reconstructive hand surgery under the mentorship of surgical icons William Patterson, Frederick Amendola and William Littler. In Germany during the two years of Bob's Army medical service, the young couple made life-long friends friends who would soon help them gravitate towards southern California. Their first child, Karen Lynn Hinrichs, was born in Germany and their second child, Mark Powell Hinrichs, arrived when they returned to New York City. The challenges of raising a family and building a medical practice in mid-town Manhattan forged an unbreakable bond between Marianne and Bob.Marianne and Bob moved across country to Corona del Mar in 1962 and their third child, Brad Alan Hinrichs, soon completed their family universe. Dr. and Mrs. Hinrichs truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and family rituals; enjoying the late afternoon summer sun with friends at Big Corona State beach, attending Bob's golfing tournaments and the children's countless sporting events, while maintaining a household focused on education, integrity, and hard work. Bob and Marianne were active socially at Hoag Hospital, Big Canyon Country Club, the Balboa Bay Club, and with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. While Bob strongly preferred "bottom line" thinking, and always had a story to illustrate his beliefs and convictions, Marianne was his gentler side -- simply elegant, outgoing, and irrepressibly friendly to all whom she met. She displayed New York City energy and accent even decades after becoming accustomed to life by the sea in Corona del Mar. Marianne had an uncanny ability to see through to the common sense of situations, and she was a tireless and loyal wife, mother, and friend. The family is consoled by the fact that they are together again for good.Bob and Marianne are survived by daughter Karen (Thomas) Hackett of Apollo Beach, Fla.; sons Mark (Dea) of

Tucson

, Az., and Dr. Brad (Susan) Hinrichs of Menlo Park, Ca.; and grandchildren Maegan, Emily, Bret, Chris, and Elsa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store