|
|
AKA Bob, Bobby, Briggsy, and BopBopBob spent most of his life in Newport Beach, thought by many to be the unofficial Mayor of the town he loved. Bob attended Newport Elementary School and Newport Harbor High School completing his education at Orange Coast College and Cal Poly Pomona. Bob loved sports, both participating and spectating. He played racquet ball, tennis, and golf, participated in the Baja 1000, and enjoyed off road motorcycling in his younger days. Going to work for his father in the early '60s, he found what his calling was. He expanded the one truck electric repair company into Briggs Electric, which remains a succesful company today, run by the sons of his longtime partner, Tom Perry. Bob was Vice President of the National Electric Contractors Association which led to many fun and interesting travels around the world for he and his wife Geri. Bob was also an active industrial real estate investor. Bob will always be remembered by his easy going manner and his happy grin. His business dealings were usually completed with a hand shake. He touched people in many ways. You never met a nicer guy. Bob enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in everything they did. You could see him on the sidelines or in the audience at anything they were involved in. Bob is survived by his wife Geri, sons Steve and Mike, daughter Jane Flagg, daughters-in-law Lisa and Lela Briggs; predeceased by son Steve Weddington. Also survived by his grandchildren, Logan Flagg, Marley Weddington, Gillian Flagg, Kaitlin Flagg, Megan Weddington, Madeline (Booshie) Weddington, Bobby Briggs, Kate Briggs, Mac Briggs and Laine Briggs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Central Orange Coast or Hoag Hospital Foundation.
Published in Daily Pilot on Oct. 17, 2019