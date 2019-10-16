|
|
Born at home in Hollywood, California. Died in Costa Mesa, California. He was 94 years old. Ed was out and about town when he died. He wasn't ready to go! He loved to boogie board, surf, ski, drink Mai Tai's at Duke's, laugh, dance, go to church, eat out, travel and imagine and build things. Ed built over 50 homes with the most being built in the Carmel area. He also built homes on Balboa Island, in Los Angeles, Hawaii, Newport Beach, San Clemente, El Dorado Hills and Running Springs. He was the builder of the Lazy Lake Monterey Motor Lodge and an apartment building in Monterey. As a child in Hollywood, Ed went to Saint Ambrose School (Class of 1940) and Loyola High School (Class of 1944). Ed graduated from Woodbury College in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science with a major in Interior Decoration. He received his Building Contractor's License in 1952. Ed served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1944-1946 and was stationed at Orly Field, Paris, France during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion Newport Harbor 691. Thomas Bernard Price (Ed's father) and Anna Elizabeth Head (Ed's mother) were from New Hope, Kentucky. They moved to Hollywood, California, during the prohibition of alcohol. Thomas was a builder. Ed helped his dad build many Spanish-style homes in the Hollywood area. Ed had a brother Irvin who was 4 1/2 years older. Irvin had 3 daughters. Ed was loved by his nieces: Linda, Dorothy and Patricia. Ed's sister, Lenita, was 13 years older. Her daughter Marcia loves Uncle Ed. Dorothy, Ed's sister, 11 years older, died in the flu epidemic of 1918. Ed had many other nieces and nephews on his wife's side that loved him: Tim, Jayna, Shaunghna, Angie and Tom. Ed is survived by Joyce Shellington Price, their children Theresa (Terri), Thomas (Tom) and Patricia (TD); Maureen (Tom's wife), Gary Gahm (TD's husband); and grandchildren John, Ashlind, Cassie, Delaney and Wyatt. Ed's family and grandchildren love him immensely and are heartbroken. There are others that are like family that have shared many holidays with us. Ed was always happy to have everyone around the table celebrating any occasion. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 11am at St. John Vianney Chapel, 314 Marine Avenue, Balboa Island, CA. Reception to follow at Newport Beach Yacht Club located at 1099 Bayside Drive. You may park at the yacht club and walk to the church service. Wear Hawaiian Aloha attire in his honor! In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Share Our Shelves or Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Daily Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019