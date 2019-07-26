|
|
October 17, 1958 - June 18, 2019 Although Ronald Dean Fry was born in San Francisco on October 17, 1958, he grew up in Orange County, moving with his family to Balboa Island in September 1959, where he lived every winter until he graduated from Corona del Mar High School in 1977. He and his family spent the summers in Yosemite National Park, where his father, Newport Harbor High School Science Teacher Bob Fry, was a Ranger-Naturalist. After his high school years, he learned to cook from Amelia while working at Amelia's Restaurant on Balboa Island.Ron continued the family tradition of working in Yosemite - in the High Sierra Camps for 7 summers, for 2 years as a camp helper and then for 5 years as cook-manager. He graduated from California Culinary Academy in San Francisco in 1984.He cooked at the historic Old Poodle Dog, first French restaurant in San Francisco (1884), until it closed in 1986 and then at Oliveto Restaurant in Oakland and then at Bette's Oceanview Diner in Berkeley. He moved back to Orange County in 1996 and worked in the catering department of the Tulsa Rib Company of Orange for 19 years. He lived in Costa Mesa until he died of cancer on June 18, 2019, at the age of 60.Ron had many hobbies and interests. He loved to hike and fish and made several trips to Yosemite every year. He loved working with wood and made rare-wood fine-finished boxes that he gave to his family and friends. He was interested in astronomy and in photography; he took amazing photographs from Idaho of the last solar eclipse. He was an avid reader and particularly liked books of history and books about rock climbing and mountain climbing. He loved jazz and played the trumpet in the Corona del Mar High School band and jazz band; he won the school's Louie Armstrong Music Award in 1977.He loved his "hometown" of Balboa Island. For the last several years, he would drive to Balboa Island almost every day to walk around on the Island, stopping for a cup of coffee at Dad's Donut Shop or Starbucks.He will be much missed by his mother, Marilyn Fry, and his sister, Gretchen Fry Harvey, both of Costa Mesa and his brother, Steve Fry, of Hermosa Beach and by nieces, Heather Brown, Samantha Beason, and Molly Patten and by their husbands and children: Nate and Owen Brown of San Francisco, Andy Beason and Riley and Trent Beason of Aliso Viejo, and Eric Patten and Maggie and Harrison Patten of Westminster. He will also be missed by brother-in-law Cabot Harvey and sister-in-law Betty Starr and by niece Melissa Starr and nephews, Ted Fry and Jeffrey Fry and by his many friends. He also leaves behind his Aunt Sue Fry of Berkeley, his Aunt Carolyn Fry Denham of Walnut Creek, his Aunt Joanne Lockyer Belasco of Garden Grove, his Uncle Jim Lockyer of Wildomar, his Uncle Ken Lockyer of Carson, his Uncle Steve and Aunt Linda Lockyer of Arroyo Grande, and his many cousins. All the family members remember his wonderful Thanksgiving dinners, first in Berkeley and then in Costa Mesa. In Heaven, he has joined his father; his Uncle Bruce; both sets of grandparents; and his two cats, Yoda and Max.
Published in Daily Pilot on July 26, 2019