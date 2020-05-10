August 21, 1925 - April 7, 2020 Rosemarie Elizabeth Glodowski, Costa Mesa, CA, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on April 7, 2020. Rosemarie was born in Jersey City, NJ, August 21, 1925. She raised her 5 children in Colonia, NJ. She previously lived in Palm City, FL, as well as Walnut Creek, CA.She loved her children and enjoyed life to the fullest where she always had a smile on her face and an open heart to everyone and anyone around her. Although she was living in a memory care home, where she was loved by other residents as well as the staff, she loved and always looked forward to the the dining experience, playing Bingo, music, painting, arts and crafts, playing the piano, floral arrangements, among other things at the facility. She was always eager and anxious to participate.In her younger years, Rosemarie was a Barbizon model and saved enough money to purchase their first house in Staten Island, NY. She also was a paralegal secretary for Judge Reavey in New Brunswick, NJ and loved playing and hosting bridge parties at her home in Colonia.She was previously married to Frank S. Glodowski (deceased) and is survived by her 5 children: Gregory Glodowski Esq. (Amy) Reno, NV; Dr. Justin Glodowski (Laurie) Cary, NC; Dr. Blaise Glodowski, Woolwich Township, NJ; Lance Glodowski (Ruth) Leone, American Samoa; Elise Swain (Dave) Irvine, CA. She is predeceased by her sister, Virginia Goode (Tom) and brother Ted Miltner (Fran) and survived by her brother Ed Miltner.A quiet family service will take place for our matriarch, Rosemarie Elizabeth Glodowski, on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in southern California.



