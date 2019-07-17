Services Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Lido Island Yacht Club Resources More Obituaries for S. Pattison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? S. Bruce Pattison

June 8, 1937 - July 11, 2019 We mourn the passing of Bruce Pattison who left us on July 11, 2019 in Newport Beach. Bruce Pattison succumbed to complications from multiple myeloma last Thursday night. Bruce lived in Newport Beach for over 50 years. He was born in Bolton, Lancashire, England to Reverend Stanley William Pattison and Clarice Pauline Sonmor Pattison, and survived his early years in England during World War II. After the war, he moved with his family to Ontario, Canada. He studied electrical engineering at the University of Toronto. Bruce worked at a variety of engineering positions culminating in a position as a tracking engineer for Bendix in Bermuda for NASA's Mercury Project. While continuing to work with NASA's Manned Space Flight Network, he worked at various tracking stations including those in Cocoa Beach, Florida, Guaymas, Mexico, and Barstow, California. Later, while earning Masters' degrees in Electrical Engineering and Business Administration at the University of Southern California, he worked in LA's nascent computer industry.Bruce moved to Newport Beach in 1968 and began businesses in real estate and trading commodities. He was married to Diane Bellis in 1970 and together they had four sons - William Bruce (1971), David (1972), Morgan (1974), and Trevor (1976), who were all born and raised in Newport Beach. He founded Pattison Commodities which he ran until his retirement in 2015. For most of his life in Newport Beach, Bruce lived in Dover Shores and was a constant in the community coaching AYSO soccer and being an Indian Guides dad. He loved Baja Mexico and going to the family house at K39, and was always up for an adventure. He was later active in the Orange County Wine Society, loved the Balboa Bay Racquet Club tennis group, and was a long-time member of the Balboa Bay Club. Bruce later found love and married Annette Langille in Newport Beach in 2004. For 15 years together they enjoyed tennis, traveling, and spending time with friends. Annette was unyielding in her support of Bruce through his illness. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Annette Langille Pattison; his beloved sons, William Bruce and wife Vanessa, David and wife Joana, Morgan and wife Lisa, Trevor and wife Ann; step-son Aaron and wife Lora; and his 11 grandchildren, Carter, Max, Ella, Jade, Dante, Grace, Dax, Juliet, Thea, Henry, and Leo. Bruce is remembered for many things: his grand sense of humor, as an avid tennis player, his play on words, his love of books, his intelligence, but most significantly, his love and dedication to his four boys. "Pops" will be deeply missed by his 11 grandchildren who loved and adored him. Join us for a celebration of Bruce's life at the Lido Island Yacht Club on Thursday, July 18 at 5pm. Colorful, casual attire is requested. Published in Daily Pilot on July 17, 2019