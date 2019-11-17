Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the family's home
2519 Harbor View Dr.
Corona del Mar, CA
More Obituaries for Sally Twombly
Sally J. Twombly


1926 - 2019
Sally J. Twombly Obituary
After a short illness, on Thursday, October 17th, 2019, Sally Jane Webster Twombly, 92, of Corona del Mar, Calif., went home to be with the Lord and her family. Sally passed peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by family and close friends. Sally was born to John Woodman Harris and Gertrude Engart, on November 29th, 1926, in L.A., Calif. After two years at Stanford University, Sally transferred to the University of Southern California (USC). After graduation, Sally married Richard Blake Webster, her college sweetheart, and they lived together in San Gabriel, California, before moving to Newport Beach/Corona del Mar in 1957. Together they raised 4 children. Following the death of her husband, Richard Blake Webster and two boys, Blake Richard Webster and Brooke Russell Webster, Sally was remarried to Phillip S. Twombly (deceased). She leaves her legacy to her 2 children: Darcy Jane Kehl (Steve) and Dana Lynn Webster Lorenze (Steven), two granddaughters: Kendra Brooke Grasso (Mark) and Stephanie Anne Facer (Cary), 9 great-grandchildren, and many exceptional friends. Her family will remember her as their "GiGi." Sally was passionate about family, friends, reading, history, politics, gardening, foods, but most of all praying each day for family, friends, and acquaintances; affecting others with her love of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Psalm 139 embraces all of who Sally was and will be remembered for. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, November 24th, 2pm - 6pm at the family's home. For details contact (949) 285-1083. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, in Sally's honor, donations can be made to the , or Hillsdale College (Hillsdale.edu, 33 E. College St., Hillsdale, MI 49242), or to donate.PragerU.com. As Mom would say, "Love and Bye."
Published in Daily Pilot on Nov. 17, 2019
