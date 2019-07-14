Home

April 4, 1947 - June 29, 2019 Sara Smith Collins age 72 passed away from ALS on Saturday June 29 2019 at her home in Costa Mesa Ca. surrounded by family and friends.She was born on April 4 1947 in Los Angeles Ca. to Marjorie G. Geddes and William B. Smith. She attended Girls Collegiate school in Claremont Ca. And Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Ca.She is survived by her son Lee J. LaFlamme, daughter Lisa K. Kaiser, sister Katherine L. Smith, grandsons Aidan J. Kaiser , Kade W. Kaiser, granddaughter Sydney M. Kaiser, stepsister Courtenay G. Smith, stepbrother Randall F. Geddes the 3rd, nephew Theodore D. Robinson the 2nd, cousin Peter Soria and sister-in-law Sandra Wilson.Sara was a real people person who loved her parties. Nothing gave her more pleasure than throwing a pool party with everyone and their kids around her.She loved attending her sons water polo games and daughters horse shows.Later in life, road trips, fishing ,dinner and a movie with friends and spending time with her grandchildren filled her with the the most joy.One of her passions was medicine. She loved her job working for Dr. Solomon in Newport Beach Ca.for 25 years.She was a bright light on this planet who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Published in Daily Pilot on July 14, 2019
