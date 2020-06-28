1943 - June 11, 2020 Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Sharon Van Sickle, 77, of Costa Mesa, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020.She was born in 1943 to the late Harding and Marian Edkins in Tustin, California. Sharon grew up on the Irvine Ranch where her grandfather was the foreman. She had many wonderful memories of her life on the ranch, and had a special relationship with her grandparents, Gavin and Blanche BaxterSharon went to Newport Harbor High school where she throughly enjoyed her school life and friendships. In 1962 she married Robert Van Sickle. They spent 58 happy years together and lived in Costa Mesa. Sharon is survived by two children, Jim and Jodi, along with five grandchildren who loved her dearly.Sharon was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Along with her family, Sharon had a very large group of friends that meant so much to her. She will be deeply missed for her kind soul and fun-loving spirit and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. The family will be having a private celebration of her life. In lieu of sending flowers, you can donate to Alzheimer's Association: www.alz.org.
Published in Daily Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.