August 14, 1941 - December 7, 2019 Sharran Lee Renna of Costa Mesa passed away peacefully on December 7th with loved ones by her side. She is survived by her long term, dear love and companion Bob Richards; son John Renna of Tauranga New Zealand; daughter Christine Schwander and husband Gary Schwander of Spokane, WA; grandchildren Kiera and Grace Schwander of Spokane; and a host of other extended family members. Sharran was also a grandmother figure to Bob's grandchildren Taylor and Riley Haddon of Huntington Beach, CA and Cole and Kali Kuffel of Oakland, NJ.Sharran was born in Vancouver, WA on August 14th, 1941. She moved to Los Angeles in 1960 where she met her husband John Renna (deceased 1995) while working for the Time/ Life magazine. She would later move to Costa Mesa to raise her family. A long-time resident, she enjoyed being involved in the community, was recognized for her efforts on the devolvement of Fairview Park, and was for many years active in the PTA through Adams Elementary and Estancia High School. Those who knew Sharran will remember her sharp wit, love for cooking, her ability to entertain large gatherings, her daily crossword, and 5:00 J&B Scotch. She greatly enjoyed traveling and boating often entertaining others for harbor cruises or a trip along the coast. She was a talented artist in oils and acrylics and was a dancer in her earlier years. She was a committed member of Punch & Judy for many years and was able to display her dancing skills in several follies to benefit Children's Hospital of Orange County.Special thanks to her wonderful Dr.'s who took great care of her for many years, the compassionate staff at Hoag Hospital and the invaluable support of her nephew, Regan Shea.Sharran is remembered with love by her family including numerous nieces and nephews, her extended family and her dear and devoted friends. Her infectious and beautiful smile will be profoundly missed.Celebration of her life events will be held in both Newport Beach, California and in Vancouver, Washington. Those who wish to make a contribution in her memory may want to consider children's charities as they were her favorite cause.
Published in Daily Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019