Sheila was born in Clarksburg, WV, to Joseph and Gayle Mallory. She grew up in SLC, UT, graduated from Granite High School then attended the University of Utah/Pi Beta Phi. Mike and Sheila married on 6/27/59. The Brownings lived in Studio City, La Caada then settled in Newport Beach in 1971. She obtained her RN degree from Golden West College and worked for 25+ years at Hoag Memorial Hospital. Sheila volunteered at the LACMA and NB Assistance League, performed with the 9 O'Clock Players in Pasadena and was active in the LDS church. She enjoyed skiing, dance, tennis, bridge, choirs, acting, and painting. Sheila was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, and brother, Joby. She is survived by her sister, Margo, brother, Mike, and her children, Mike Jr. (Denise), Jenifer (Lance), Rob (Michelle) and Liz (Joe), and 9 grandchildren.
Published in Daily Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019