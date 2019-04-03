It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Dr. Simon Robert (Bob) Nord, Jr., aged 95, on December 11, at Hoag Hospital. He was born in Los Angeles on August 21,1923 and grew up in the area of Occidental College. After graduating from Franklin High, he attended the University of California at Berkeley, then joined the Army where he studied dentistry at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. There he met his future wife, Margaret Louise Clark, a student of art who was studying in the area. As soon as they were able, they moved to San Francisco where Bob continued his studies in dentistry at Letterman Hospital. They then moved to Southern California where Bob opened his dental practice and also became a real estate broker. In the 1960s they moved both the practice and the family to Newport Beach. Bob loved people and made friends easily. Many of his patients remained not only loyal patients but also became great friends over the years. As an avid fisherman, he looked forward to overnight deep sea fishing excursions leaving from Newport. He loved to take his family camping in the High Sierras. In the late 1960s, he and his wife bought a small private island in Honduras where they enjoyed vacationing a couple of times a year. He was a free-spirited man who will be deeply missed. Dr. Nord is survived by his four children, Sherry Nord Marron, Simon Robert Nord III, Karen Nord Dahlem, and John Clark Nord. There are five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 73 years, Margaret, his young daughter Connie Nell Nord, and his sister Elsa Nord Brostedt. Private services are to be held at the family home. Published in Daily Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary