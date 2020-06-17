Therese Eileen Lynch died May 20, 2020, in Newport Beach, California, just three days after a rousing, socially distanced 95th birthday party on her patio, during which she sang along as her son played her favorite songs and her masked family celebrated her in the awe that she naturally commanded. Anyone who thinks that Therese didn't orchestrate her departure just as she wished it to occur, didn't know the grand and gracious woman who played table tennis well into her nineties, rappelled down a four-story wall at the Newport Beach Fire Department in her eighties, and dressed to the nines always.Born Therese Donnelly May 17, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Re, as she was called, grew up in Merion, a Philadelphia suburb. Her beloved Newfoundland dog, Barney, faithfully attended her comings and goings, and guarded her closely during her teen years. He was often seen waiting at the Merion train station for her arrival on the evenings when she went into the city. During World War II, Re did her part for the war effort by singing in her rich mezzo soprano voice at the Stage Door Canteen in Philadelphia, where members of the Armed Forces gathered while on leave or awaiting deployment. She sang semi-professionally for several years until her children came along, and thereafter always turned headsshe was both a talented singer and a great beautywhile she belted out hymns at church. Re worked as a dental assistant for many years and thoroughly enjoyed her time in the field. When she was in her fifties, she earned a college degree and outperformed many of her younger counterparts at the College of Notre Dame in Baltimore, Maryland. Throughout her life, Re was a devout and active Catholic whose faith saw her through many daunting challenges and buoyed her during her final years, enabling her to live in grace, with joy, one day at a time. The latter was her mantra, and she embodied it always, in everything she did. She lived fully and richly, every day of her life. She considered her children her legacy, and she continued to guide them and praise them until the day she died. An active volunteer, Re enjoyed her work with The Special Olympics, the Orangewood Children and Family Center, and Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church's outreach programs for homeless youth. Re is survived by her six children, Carol Gillam, Joanne Suder, Bonnie Darves, Denise Lynch, Judy Jonas, and Roger Lynch; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Her three sisters, Katherine Warrell, Josephine O'Sullivan, and Margaret Donnelly, preceded her in death, as did her granddaughter, Jennalee Suder. She will also be mourned and missed by her nieces and nephews, her children's spouses, and her numerous friends and admirers. A funeral Mass will be held to celebrate her life 10 a.m., Aug. 15, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach, Calif. Donations in her honor may be made to Our Lady Queen of Angels homeless outreach program or Special Olympics of Southern California.
Published in Daily Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.