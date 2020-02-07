|
Virginia M. Spencer passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 27, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas, to Roy D. Mann and Alice Rhea Mann. The family moved to Santa Monica, California, in 1941, then Newport Beach, California, in 1955, where she lived the rest of her life. Virginia was an artist who worked in many mediums: watercolors, monotypes, printmaking and book making. She was a member of the National Watercolor Society and served as the secretary for a number of years. She exhibited in many shows and galleries throughout Southern California. In addition to creating her own art, she was a collector of early California watercolorists and ethnic art from across the world. She enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world and experience the people, cuisines, art and architecture that made those places unique. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree and teaching credential from Cal State Fullerton. She taught arts at Newport Harbor High School and was the curator for the art collection at Newport Harbor High School for many years. She also served as a club advisor and was a master art teacher for students pursuing their art teaching credential. Her art lesson plans were works of art in themselves, inspired, unique and designed for students to realize their artistic potential. Virginia is survived by her three daughters: Phyllis Spragge, Julie Ringlever and Ellen Mika, eight grandchildren: Lauren, Hillary, Natalie, Andrew, Alex, Henry, Sonja and Adrian, her sister, Gail Davis, and three great-grandchildren: Nathan, Clara and Colin, many other relatives and countless friends. Virginia lived a full and interesting life filled with the things she loved: family, art and travel. She will be greatly missed by her family, but has left a strong legacy. The family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Pacific Island Village II Club House, 31350 Flying Cloud Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677. Virginia was a strong believer in preserving the oceans, supporting the arts and public broadcasting, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to a nonprofit in her honor. She was particularly passionate about the work of Bower's Museum (https://www.bowers.org), Save the Whales Foundation (https://savethewhales.org) and Public Broadcasting Service (https://www.pbs.org).
Published in Daily Pilot from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020