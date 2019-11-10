Home

Wendy May Hecker

Wendy May Hecker Obituary
Wendy May Hecker was born in Hollywood, California, spent her childhood in Corona del Mar, attended Newport Harbor High School and graduated from UC Berkeley, and pursued additional degrees in Munich, Germany. Wendy spent her married life in Munich and Berlin, Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband Joerg Hecker in May of this year, and by her mother and father, Bud and Irmeli Desenberg. She is survived by daughters Leah Hecker-Schrewe and husband Christoph Schrewe and their son Noah, and Nina Hecker and sons Jonathan and Milo, sister Katherine Flamm and husband Bryan Flamm, and brother Kim Desenberg and wife Anna Desenberg.
Published in Daily Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019
